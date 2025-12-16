Tim McGraw defends his pants

Tim McGraw doesn’t give a DARN about what you think of his “Lainey Wilson pants!” He’s currently playing a mini-residency in Vegas (taking over for Dolly’s canceled shows), and recently wore some tight, nude, suede pants with fringe down the side, and the feedback was - mixed.

Some of the comments were:

“I can’t unsee this.”

“My dude has raided Lainey Wilson’s closet.”

“Wow can’t believe he wore those.”

“Lainey Wilson wore them better.”

“I love this man. I love his music. I love his voice, but oh my God I cannot take my eyes off of those pants.”

“No no no. The pants gotta go.”

Surprisingly, Tim McGraw addressed the feedback, saying:

“I have to admit, I got some strange comments on the pants that I wore last Saturday night. So I decided to just screw it. Double-down...I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I don’t give a good-damn what anybody thinks. That’s how my mama taught me.”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett is the latest artist to collaborate with Christian artist Brandon Lake on a potential Gospel album.

Thomas Rhett posted the news, saying that he’s not sure if the songs will actually get released, but he had fun creating them. Lake chimed in and said they’re “too good” not to release!

Lake has previously worked with Jelly Roll on “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and has a song called “When a Cowboy Prays” with Cody Johnson, out next month.