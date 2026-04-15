Tim McGraw - Bad Guy?

Tim McGraw will play a high school football coach involved in a murderous organized crime ring in a new HULU series with Kevin Bacon called “Southern Bastards.”
Tim is supposed to embody the seedy side of southern football culture. No release date yet.
The American Music Award nominations came out, and they have a strong country showing! Morgan Wallen leads the country nominations with 7 and Ella Langley is a close 2nd with 5.
And their nominations aren’t confined to country categories. Morgan is up for Entertainer Of The Year and "Choosin’ Texas" is nominated for Song Of The Year (with some stiff competition from Alex Warren’s "Ordinary" and "Golden" from the movie K-Pop Demon Hunters).
The AMAS air on May 25th.