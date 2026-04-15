Tim McGraw - Bad Guy?

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Keith Urban's Fourth Annual We're All For The Hall Benefit Concert

Tim McGraw will play a high school football coach involved in a murderous organized crime ring in a new HULU series with Kevin Bacon called “Southern Bastards.”

Tim is supposed to embody the seedy side of southern football culture. No release date yet.

Going on tour FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen announced his "Still the Problem" stadium tour for 2026. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

The American Music Award nominations came out, and they have a strong country showing! Morgan Wallen leads the country nominations with 7 and Ella Langley is a close 2nd with 5.

And their nominations aren’t confined to country categories. Morgan is up for Entertainer Of The Year and "Choosin’ Texas" is nominated for Song Of The Year (with some stiff competition from Alex Warren’s "Ordinary" and "Golden" from the movie K-Pop Demon Hunters).

The AMAS air on May 25th.