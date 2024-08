Thomas Rhett Visits Walt Disney World Country music star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Aikins celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in front of Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Thomas Rhett revealed that he and his wife are open to the idea of having a 5th kid.

“We’re both really happy with four. Lillie’s starting school, so we’ve been like giddy little kids saying, ‘What are we going to do with eight hours a day, three days a week?’ But it wouldn’t be shocking if a fifth [came along] in the next three or four years.”

Rhett party of 7 coming soon?