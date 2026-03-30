Thomas Rhett says the 1 thing his wife wants is “hardest thing on the planet.” The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

While talking about the secret of a lasting marriage, Thomas Rhett (who will celebrate 14 years of marriage with his wife Lauren this year) revealed that he thinks being intentional with your partner goes a really long way at deterring the risk of just “becoming roommates” or “joint parenting partners.”

He also revealed that the ONE request from Lauren is REALLY hard for him to accommodate:

“And she’s like, ‘I just want you to get up at 6 o’clock in the morning so that we can read our Bibles together and we can have 30 minutes before the chaos begins... What’s so funny is that waking up for me is the hardest thing on the planet.”

Daytime Village At The 2025 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 03: Nate Smith performs onstage during the Daytime Village at the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 03, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nate Smith is grateful that Morgan Wallen didn’t kick him off the tour after his “prank” gone wrong, which was basically Nate throwing a full drink at Morgan on stage.

“I was trying to be funny, and it wasn’t funny. And Morgan forgave me. He should have kicked me off the tour, but we laughed about it. We talked it through. And he’s like, ‘Man, I probably would have done the same thing,’ or ‘I’ve done the same thing.’ Like, he understood.”

Fans throwing items on stage has been a hot topic recently, with Riley Green needing stitches after someone threw a phone at him.

Nate said that he’s grateful that Morgan didn’t prank him back for the rest of the tour.