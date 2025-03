FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kane Brown attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This little kid described in the new Kane Brown song “Backseat Driver” sure is distracting! A total of 15 interruptions while the adult is driving! This is where an enjoyable trip to McDonald’s for breakfast can turn into a disaster! Let’s take a look!