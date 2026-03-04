This Ella Langley Song Took Less Than 30 Min To Write The Dirt

What Ella Langley song was written in less than 30 minutes? It’s her new one, "Be Her." The song was written by Ella and 3 others, including HARDY.

“And that song, what it’s about, truly, is it’s not about being someone else, it’s about being the her you want to be. I think there’s things that every single person on this planet would like to see themselves do better as a human being, you know what I mean?”

Ella continued:

“I want to stay in my Bible, I want to not have to do a whole bottle of wine, one glass could suffice, you know what I mean? Like, why do you have to go so far?”

Megan Moroney plays Akins Ford Arena Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event. (CeCe Dawson)

Megan Moroney revealed that her dream collaborations would be Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.

Megan and Miranda have met on a few occasions, but the first time was at the Red Door speakeasy in Nashville and was probably the most memorable. Megan said:

“I was in sweatpants and I stepped on someone on accident, and I turn around and say, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ Then I see it’s Miranda Lambert and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’”