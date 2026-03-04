This Ella Langley Song Took Less Than 30 Min To Write

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 24: Ella Langley performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
By Erik & Jenny

What Ella Langley song was written in less than 30 minutes? It’s her new one, "Be Her." The song was written by Ella and 3 others, including HARDY.

“And that song, what it’s about, truly, is it’s not about being someone else, it’s about being the her you want to be. I think there’s things that every single person on this planet would like to see themselves do better as a human being, you know what I mean?”

Ella continued:

“I want to stay in my Bible, I want to not have to do a whole bottle of wine, one glass could suffice, you know what I mean? Like, why do you have to go so far?”

Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event.

Megan Moroney revealed that her dream collaborations would be Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.

Megan and Miranda have met on a few occasions, but the first time was at the Red Door speakeasy in Nashville and was probably the most memorable. Megan said:

“I was in sweatpants and I stepped on someone on accident, and I turn around and say, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ Then I see it’s Miranda Lambert and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’”

