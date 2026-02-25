This Country Star Proposed At Texas Roadhouse

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the restaurant on Washington Pike at 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Which country star proposed at Texas Roadhouse? Cody Johnson!

“This might be really cheesy. I’ll tell you how I proposed to my wife. On our first date, I took her to a Texas Roadhouse... and we sat in a booth and I was just so in love, and I could not wait to make her my wife... A year later to the date, we parked in the same spot, went to the same booth, and when we walked back out to the truck to leave, I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, and it was pretty special.”

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 08: Luke Combs during Military Appreciation Day prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA TOUR) (Darren Carroll/US PGA TOUR)

Luke Combs opened up about his struggle with his weight, saying that he sometimes worried that he’s not going to get a shot of something because of his looks. He doesn’t want to take GLP-1 shots and “do it the short way.” He says that his family is his motivating influence to stay healthy.

Set 2 Jingle Jam 2025: Gavin Adcock (Tom Nebel)

Gavin Adcock is dropping a new song on Friday and he posted on social media that we’ll never believe who’s collaborating with him.

Except, it seems like fans believe they’ve solved the mystery and are predicting that it’s Morgan Wallen!

Gavin and Morgan have been pals for a while and Morgan can often be found in the comments of Gavin’s posts.