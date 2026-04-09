“They Have To Take Your Eyeballs Out!” - Ella Langley Details Surgery

Ella Langley’s new album officially drops tomorrow!
She recently revealed that she had a surgery “where they have to take your eyeballs out.” She couldn’t recall the name of this procedure, but it was likely strabismus surgery, which is not uncommon for cross-eyed kids.
Zach Top posted last night to inform us that “something big” is coming. He’s already revealed that fans can expect “He Said She Said,” so fans think that something more is coming - like a tour!
Lainey Wilson revealed her plans to “put them babies on ice” aka “freeze her eggs” this month.
She said it’s in her heart that one day she will have kids.
If you want even more super personal insight on Lainey, you can check out her Netflix documentary that comes out on April 22nd.