“They Have To Take Your Eyeballs Out!” - Ella Langley Details Surgery The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Ella Langley performs at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley’s new album officially drops tomorrow!

She recently revealed that she had a surgery “where they have to take your eyeballs out.” She couldn’t recall the name of this procedure, but it was likely strabismus surgery, which is not uncommon for cross-eyed kids.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zach Top performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top posted last night to inform us that “something big” is coming. He’s already revealed that fans can expect “He Said She Said,” so fans think that something more is coming - like a tour!

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere - Austin, TX AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere on March 17, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix) (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lainey Wilson revealed her plans to “put them babies on ice” aka “freeze her eggs” this month.

She said it’s in her heart that one day she will have kids.

If you want even more super personal insight on Lainey, you can check out her Netflix documentary that comes out on April 22nd.