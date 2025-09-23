These are the 40 most-played Country songs on the radio this year (so far) How many of these songs did you have on repeat this year?

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Jelly Roll and Shaboozey perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As Summer turns to Fall, there are only 99 days left in the year, and we thought it’d be a good time to look at what some of the most popular country songs are so far this year.

Mediabase is a popular service in the music and radio industry that helps track how often songs are played on the radio. We looked at their latest report and here are the 40 most played Country songs of 2025 so far. (January 1st, 2025 to September 23rd, 2025)

The Top 40 Most Played Country Songs In 2025

#40 - Holy Smokes - Bailey Zimmerman

#39 - Miles On It - Kane Brown & Marshmello

#38 - Heart Of Stone - Jelly Roll

#37 - Bar None - Jordan Davis

#36 - I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll

#35 - I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood

#34 - Tough People - Drew Baldridge

#33 - Heavens To Betsy - Jackson Dean

#32 - Backup Plan - Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs

#31 - Boys Back Home - Dylan Marloew & Dylan Scott

#30 - Friday Night Heartbreaker - Jon Pardi

#29 - Texas - Blake Shelton

#28 - Happen To Me - Russell Dickerson

#27 - This Town’s Been Too Good To Us - Dylan Scott

#26 - Forever To Me - Cole Swindell

#25 - I Had Some Help - Post Malone & Morgan Wallen

#24 - Country Song Came On - Luke Bryan

#23 - Worst Way - Riley Green

#22 - Am I Okay? - Megan Moroney

#21 - I Never Lie - Zach Top

#20 - Friends Like That - John Morgan & Jason Aldean

#19 - Weren’t For The Wind - Ella Langley

#18 - Single Again - Josh Ross

#17 - Pour Me A Drink - Post Malone & Blake Shelton

#16 - Just In Case - Morgan Wallen

#15 - I Ain’t Sayin’ - Jordan Davis

#14 - Backseat Driver - Kane Brown

#13 - After All The Bars Are Closed - Thomas Rhett

#12 - Good News - Shaboozey

#11 - Fix What You Didn’t Break - Nate Smith

#10 - A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

#9 - Country House - Sam Hunt

#8 - Park - Tyler Hubbard

#7 - This Heart - Corey Kent

#6 - Whiskey Drink - Jason Aldean

#5 - High Road - Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph

#4 - Love Somebody - Morgan Wallen

#3 - Hometown Home - LOCASH

#2 - I’m The Problem - Morgan Wallen

#1 - Liar - Jelly Roll

Want to hear any of these songs again, or do you want to see another song crack the top 40? Leave us a comment below, or leave us an open mic on our smartphone app.