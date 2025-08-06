'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' officially begins production

Cameras have started rolling on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Lionsgate announced the film has officially begun production in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The video shows off the picturesque filming locations for the upcoming sixth Hunger Games film.
The video is set to the lullaby "Deep in the Meadow" as performed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
