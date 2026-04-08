'The Boys' are back, as Karl Urban warns, 'Don't get attached to too many characters'

The Boys are back for one final fight. The fifth and final season of the Prime Video series premieres Wednesday, and it follows The Boys' attempt stop the unchecked power of the egomaniacal Homelander. It's also building to a big finale that Karl Urban, who plays Boys leader Butcher, promises will be satisfying for fans.

"One hundred percent. We're actually all super-confident of the fact that the rocket ship has landed in a wonderful way," Urban tells ABC Audio. "We can't wait for audiences to see the fun, exciting, action-packed season that we've got in store for them and also to experience ... heartaches along the way."

Urban warns, "'Don't get attached to ... too many characters," adding that there are "consequences being dealt."

One positive change this season? Karen Fukuhara's unstoppable character, Kimiko, regained the power to speak at the end of season 4 and can now fully express her personality. "It was just fun to be able to play a new side of Kimiko that we hadn't discovered," she tells ABC Audio.

In the premiere, Homelander is running the country and imprisoning those who oppose him in "freedom camps." Parallels between the show and the real world are inevitable, but Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, insists it wasn't planned, especially since the show was scripted and shot two years ago.

"The show doesn't necessarily comment on what's going on ... it's more showing a reflection of what we all see and then turning it on its head in a wild way," Ackles explains. "But it's definitely ... wild how reflective and how much of a mirror image, certain aspects of the show are in real life."

The first two episodes of The Boys are now available. Episodes will drop weekly, with the finale streaming May 20.

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