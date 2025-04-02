I woke up this morning to my phone blowing up with text messages. The first thing my husband said to me was " Don’t open your phone, you’re not going to like it”
That is when I found out that my favorite actor, Val Kilmer, had passed away from pneumonia.
I first fell in love with Val in the movie " Real Genius”. It wasn’t just his charming, good looks or that chiseled jawline, he was funny.
Val wasn’t just an actor; he was a legend. From Iceman to Doc Holliday, he made every single role unforgettable.
His talent, presence, and resilience will live on forever.
If you haven’t seen his documentary, " Val” on Amazon Prime, watch it. You get a glimpse of what a truly amazing person he was.
I wore my Doc socks today in his honor and below is a picture of my phone case.
In honor of my favorite movie EVER, I wrap with this. " Thanks for always being there, Doc.”
