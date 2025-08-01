Taron Egerton is 'enormously proud of' his film 'She Rides Shotgun'

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is "enormously proud of." He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

"Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who's clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions," Egerton told ABC Audio. "There's moments in the film where he does things that you go, 'Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?' But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who's actually a good person who's trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws."

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie's runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is "such an emotionally intelligent kid" with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is "enormously close with her dad," actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate "to the character and the situation and the world" of the film.

Egerton said it was "an absolutely extraordinary privilege" to share the screen with Heger.

"It's without a doubt the most tender relationship I've had with another actor," Egerton said. "I'm as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I've made."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.