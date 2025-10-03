Street Where Lainey Wilson Got 1st Speeding Ticket Renamed For Her

The highway in Lainey Wilson’s Louisiana hometown, where she got her first speeding ticket, was just renamed for her!
“Same place that I got a ticket when I was 15 years old. I was like, ‘Nana nana boo boo!’ But yeah, my granny lives like a mile from my parents. And I just go sit down with her for a little bit—kind of catch up, take it easy, and do all the things that I grew up doing.
Eric Church was just selected as the commencement speaker for The University of North Carolina, and the students are NOT psyched, with one commenting that "Jordan Hudson has more affiliation."
It’s true, Eric did NOT go to North Carolina and is a graduate of Appalachian State, although he has famously been a North Carolina super-fan for years.
You may remember that he actually CANCELLED HIS SAN ANTONIO SHOW in 2022 so that he could go watch North Carolina play Duke in the Final Four. The city of SA was NOT happy. He tried to make it up to us with 2 free shows that September, but some fans are STILL holding that grudge.
Taylor Swift’s ”Life Of A Showgirl" came out last night, and it crashed Spotify for a while.