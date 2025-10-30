Stadiums are posting teasers that Morgan Wallen may bring his ‘Still The Problem Tour’ their way

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen has been dropping hints that his Still The Problem Tour will be announced soon.

Yesterday (October 29), several stadiums across the country posted pictures of their stadiums with footballs that have Morgan’s bear logo on it.

Venues that also posted the tease like Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis did include:

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers) – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) – Baltimore, Maryland

Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) – Chicago, Illinois

Mile High Stadium (Denver Broncos) – Denver, Colorado

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

US Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) – Las Vegas, Nevada

Michigan Stadium (University of Michigan) – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (University of Florida) – Gainesville, Florida

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but these all very good clues where Morgan will be touring next year!