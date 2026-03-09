Shirtless Tucker Wetmore makes appearance in Kelsea Ballerini’s video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Tucker Wetmore attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini’s ex husband (Morgan Evans) and ex-boyfriend (Chase Stokes) are feuding online, but Kelsea doesn’t seem to care.

In fact, she shared a montage video of her latest escapades to the tune of Lady Gaga’s “Telephone,” captioned “Sorry I cannot hear you, I’m kind of busy.”

But the best part? If you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll notice a shirtless Tucker Wetmore in her video! Hmmmmm...

Miranda Lambert: The country music singer-songwriter has sold her music catalog. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for American Cancer Society)

Are Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves passive aggressively feuding in their Instagram stories?

Kacey shared an old clip showing herself looking less than thrilled while Miranda Lambert accepted the CMA for Female vocalist in 2013. Miranda famously shouted out Kacey in her speech saying “East Texas girls gotta stick together.”

Kacey captioned the clip with an eye roll emoji and tagged Miranda, who reshared and added that she’d done her share of smack-talking.

However, fans don’t seem to be fooled and are speculating that this is all hype for an upcoming collaboration.