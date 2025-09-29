See every Super Bowl halftime show ever Vote in our poll and tell us which halftime show was your favorite

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The NFL and Apple Music just announced that Bad Bunny will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8th, 2026.

So that got us thinking... Which Super Bowl had the best halftime show ever? Take a look at our list of EVERY Super Bowl halftime show below and vote in our poll to tell us who had the greatest halftime show ever.

Super Bowl I - University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band and the Grambling State University Marching Band,

Super Bowl II - Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl III - Florida A&M University Marching Band

Super Bowl IV - Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and the Southern University Marching Band

Super Bowl V - Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Anita Bryant, Up With People

Super Bowl VI - Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, and Al Hirt

Super Bowl VII - University of Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman

Super Bowl VIII - University of Texas Longhorn Band, Judy Mallett

Super Bowl IX - Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University Marching Bands

Super Bowl X - Up With People

Super Bowl XI - Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers

Super Bowl XII - Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt

Super Bowl XIII - Ken Hamilton

Super Bowl XIV - Up With People and Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl XV - Southern University Marching Band with Helen O’Connell

Super Bowl XVI - Up With People

Super Bowl XVIII - University of Florida and Florida State University Marching Bands

Super Bowl XIX - Tops In Blue

Super Bowl XX - Up With People

Super Bowl XXI - George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University, and University of Southern California Marching Bands

Super Bowl XXII - Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, California State University, Northridge, and University of Southern California Marching bands

Super Bowl XXIII - Elvis Presto

Super Bowl XXIV - Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette Marching bands

Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 28: Mardi Gras style floats with women waving roll by during the pregame show before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Denver Broncos prior to Super Bowl XXIV at Louisiana Superdome on January 28, 1990 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 49ers won 55-10. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXV - New Kids On The Block

Super Bowl XXVI - Gloria Estefan

Super Bowl XXVII - Michael Jackson

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXVIII - Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

Super Bowl XXIX - Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

SB XXIX HALF TIME 29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXX - Diana Ross

Diana Ross 28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXXI - The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown, Catherine Crier

Super Bowl half-time 26 Jan 1997: James Belushi (left) and James Brown (1933-2006) perform in the half time show during Super Bowl XXXI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Allsport (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXXII - Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl XXXIII - Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

Gloria Estefan 31 Jan 1999: Gloria Estefan performing during the half time special of the Super Bowl XXXIII Game between the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXXIV - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

Super Bowl XXXV - Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Aerosmith, NSYNC

Super Bowl XXXVI - U2

Super Bowl XXXVII - Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2003 Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

2003 Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt perform with Sting during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Bucs beat the Raiders 48-21. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXXVIII - Janet Jackson, P.Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Simpson

Janet Jackson

Super Bowl XXXIX - Paul McCartney

The XXXIX Superbowl Half-Time Show JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Musician Paul McCartney performs on stage during the XXXIX Superbowl Half-Time show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XL - The Rolling Stones

Sprint Super Bowl XL Halftime Show DETROIT - FEBRUARY 5: (L-R) Musicians Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the "Sprint Super Bowl XL Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field on February 5, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLI - Prince

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLII - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Keyboardist Benmont Tench, singer/songwriter Tom Petty, guitarist Mike Campbell and guitarist Scott Thurston smile after perforiming at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIII - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIV - The Who

Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Musician Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at halftime of Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLV - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Fergie, apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLVI - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singer Madonna (R) performs with Nicki Minaj during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLVII - Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLVII - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars (L) and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIX - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott

Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 50 - Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson

Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Jonny Buckland of Coldplay, Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LI - Lady Gaga

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LII - Justin Timberlake

Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIII - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi,

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIV - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LV - The Weeknd

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII - Rihanna

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVIII - Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will. i. am., Lil Jon, and Ludacris

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX - Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson, and SZA

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

