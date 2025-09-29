See every Super Bowl halftime show ever

Vote in our poll and tell us which halftime show was your favorite
ByJimmy Larrabee
The NFL and Apple Music just announced that Bad Bunny will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8th, 2026.
So that got us thinking... Which Super Bowl had the best halftime show ever? Take a look at our list of EVERY Super Bowl halftime show below and vote in our poll to tell us who had the greatest halftime show ever.
Super Bowl I - University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band and the Grambling State University Marching Band,
Super Bowl II - Grambling State University Marching Band
Super Bowl III - Florida A&M University Marching Band
Super Bowl IV - Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and the Southern University Marching Band
Super Bowl V - Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Anita Bryant, Up With People
Super Bowl VI - Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, and Al Hirt
Super Bowl VII - University of Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman
Super Bowl VIII - University of Texas Longhorn Band, Judy Mallett
Super Bowl IX - Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University Marching Bands
Super Bowl X - Up With People
Super Bowl XI - Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers
Super Bowl XII - Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt
Super Bowl XIII - Ken Hamilton
Super Bowl XIV - Up With People and Grambling State University Marching Band
Super Bowl XV - Southern University Marching Band with Helen O’Connell
Super Bowl XVI - Up With People
Super Bowl XVIII - University of Florida and Florida State University Marching Bands
Super Bowl XIX - Tops In Blue
Super Bowl XX - Up With People
Super Bowl XXI - George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University, and University of Southern California Marching Bands
Super Bowl XXII - Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, California State University, Northridge, and University of Southern California Marching bands
Super Bowl XXIII - Elvis Presto
Super Bowl XXIV - Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette Marching bands
Super Bowl XXV - New Kids On The Block
Super Bowl XXVI - Gloria Estefan
Super Bowl XXVII - Michael Jackson
Super Bowl XXVIII - Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
Super Bowl XXIX - Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
Super Bowl XXX - Diana Ross
Super Bowl XXXI - The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown, Catherine Crier
Super Bowl XXXII - Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Marching Band
Super Bowl XXXIII - Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
Super Bowl XXXIV - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
Super Bowl XXXV - Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Aerosmith, NSYNC
Super Bowl XXXVI - U2
Super Bowl XXXVII - Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
Super Bowl XXXVIII - Janet Jackson, P.Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Simpson
Super Bowl XXXIX - Paul McCartney
Super Bowl XL - The Rolling Stones
Super Bowl XLI - Prince
Super Bowl XLII - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Super Bowl XLIII - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Super Bowl XLIV - The Who
Super Bowl XLV - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash
Super Bowl XLVI - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green
Super Bowl XLVII - Beyonce, Destiny’s Child
Super Bowl XLVII - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Super Bowl XLIX - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott
Super Bowl 50 - Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson
Super Bowl LI - Lady Gaga
Super Bowl LII - Justin Timberlake
Super Bowl LIII - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi,
Super Bowl LIV - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz
Super Bowl LV - The Weeknd
Super Bowl LVI - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak
Super Bowl LVII - Rihanna
Super Bowl LVIII - Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will. i. am., Lil Jon, and Ludacris
Super Bowl LIX - Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson, and SZA
Vote for your favorite halftime show performance below