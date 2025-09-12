Russell Dickerson to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday It’s going to be an RD Party in Knoxville this Saturday

ESPN’s famous college football pregame show will be broadcasting live from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville tomorrow (September 13th) for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game.

Excited to have @russelled perform his hit single "Happen to Me" during College GameDay tomorrow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p8IBuO37Ou — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2025

The show announced on social media that Russell Dickerson will be there to perform his hit song “Happen To Me” during the show.

The show also announced yesterday on social media that former Tennessee Women’s Basketball legend Candance Parker will be the show’s celebrity guest picker this week.

A true Tennessee legend 👏@Candace_Parker won two national titles with the Lady Vols and now she's coming back to Knoxville as this weekend's guest picker 🍊 pic.twitter.com/SWSkLdE7Ax — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2025

College Gameday airs every Saturday from 9 AM to Noon on ESPN.

