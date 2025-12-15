A “Robot Butler” for the Aldean household?

Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy, sent her Christmas list to Santa and her mom shared a photo of it with all of us to enjoy! On Navy’s list, you’ll find:
-A gun that gives you superpowers
-A time machine
-All the dolls from every movie in the world
-A robot butler that does whatever I say
-A baby bulldog
-iPhone 18 with yellow case (BTW - the iPhone 18 is scheduled to be out in Fall of 2026)
Riley Green and Ella Langley just became the 2nd pair ever to have multiple #1’s on the Country Airplay Chart (“You Look Like You Love Me” & “Don’t Mind If I Do”).
Can you guess the first duo? For the record, my guess was Tim & Faith, but I was wrong!
The other duo with the Country Airplay #1 accolades is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani(“Nobody But You” & “Happy Anywhere”)!
Rob Reiner’s son Nick is suspected in the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.
Their bodies were discovered by their daughter, with stab wounds. The police have opened an investigation.
Nick has openly spoken about his drug addiction in the past. Although Nick is suspected, as of right now, he has not been NAMED an official suspect.