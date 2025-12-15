A “Robot Butler” for the Aldean household? The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy, sent her Christmas list to Santa and her mom shared a photo of it with all of us to enjoy! On Navy’s list, you’ll find:

-A gun that gives you superpowers

-A time machine

-All the dolls from every movie in the world

-A robot butler that does whatever I say

-A baby bulldog

-iPhone 18 with yellow case (BTW - the iPhone 18 is scheduled to be out in Fall of 2026)

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ella Langley and Riley Green accept the Song of the Year Award for “you look like you love me” onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green and Ella Langley just became the 2nd pair ever to have multiple #1’s on the Country Airplay Chart (“You Look Like You Love Me” & “Don’t Mind If I Do”).

Can you guess the first duo? For the record, my guess was Tim & Faith, but I was wrong!

The other duo with the Country Airplay #1 accolades is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani(“Nobody But You” & “Happy Anywhere”)!

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The couple was found dead in their home on Dec. 14. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Ca)

Rob Reiner’s son Nick is suspected in the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

Their bodies were discovered by their daughter, with stab wounds. The police have opened an investigation.

Nick has openly spoken about his drug addiction in the past. Although Nick is suspected, as of right now, he has not been NAMED an official suspect.