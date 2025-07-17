Robert Earl Keen Texas Hill Country flood relief concert

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Applause for the Cause – a one-night-only benefit concert hosted by Robert Earl Keen to raise funds for Texas Hill Country flood relief.
🎤 August 28 | Whitewater Amphitheater
🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday 7/18 at noon
💯 100% of proceeds go directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country
THE LINEUP IS STACKED:
- Tyler Childers
- Miranda Lambert + Jon Randall + Jack Ingram
- Cross Canadian Ragweed
- Ryan Bingham
- Randy Rogers
- Cody Jinks
- Hayes Carll
- Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Sarah Jarosz
- Jamey Johnson
- Aaron Watson
- Lloyd Maines & his Austin City Limits Band (featuring special guest vocalists)
- Robert Earl Keen
🔥 Doors open at 3 PM.
🎶 Kickoff: Lloyd Maines and the ACL Band backing a lineup of surprise guest vocalists.
🌅 As the sun goes down, the stage heats up—full-band sets from Texas legends and national heavyweights.
🎤 Grand finale: Robert Earl Keen and Tyler Childers sharing the mic in a once-in-a-lifetime closing set.
💥 Powered by Buc-ee’s, who’ve already thrown down $1 million for the cause.
➡️ Donate directly to the Community Foundation