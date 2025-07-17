Robert Earl Keen Texas Hill Country flood relief concert

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Applause for the Cause – a one-night-only benefit concert hosted by Robert Earl Keen to raise funds for Texas Hill Country flood relief.

🎤 August 28 | Whitewater Amphitheater

🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday 7/18 at noon

💯 100% of proceeds go directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

THE LINEUP IS STACKED:

Tyler Childers

Miranda Lambert + Jon Randall + Jack Ingram

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Ryan Bingham

Randy Rogers

Cody Jinks

Hayes Carll

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Sarah Jarosz

Jamey Johnson

Aaron Watson

Lloyd Maines & his Austin City Limits Band (featuring special guest vocalists)

(featuring special guest vocalists) Robert Earl Keen

🔥 Doors open at 3 PM.

🎶 Kickoff: Lloyd Maines and the ACL Band backing a lineup of surprise guest vocalists.

🌅 As the sun goes down, the stage heats up—full-band sets from Texas legends and national heavyweights.

🎤 Grand finale: Robert Earl Keen and Tyler Childers sharing the mic in a once-in-a-lifetime closing set.

💥 Powered by Buc-ee’s, who’ve already thrown down $1 million for the cause.

➡️ Donate directly to the Community Foundation

🎟️ Tickets & full details