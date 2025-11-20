Riley Green’s CMA date

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green, winner of the Single of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Music Video of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Riley Green brought a date to the CMA’s, and no - it wasn’t his mom or his sister.

He was spotted in the crowd a few times with fashion and lifestyle influencer Bryana Ferringer, who previously dated Tucker Wetmore.

Riley and Bryana have been spotted together in public a few times over the last handful of months, so it’s safe to assume they’re in some kind of relationship.

They did NOT walk the red carpet together.

59th Annual CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson won "Entertainer Of The Year" at the CMA Awards last night, for the second time!

She also won for "Best Female Vocalist" and "Album Of The Year."

Cody Johnson picked up "Best Male Vocalist," and Zach Top won "Best New Artist" (and accepted the award with a can of beer in his hand!).

“Red Clay Strays” won for "Group Of The Year," and dedicated the award to their late band-member.

"You Look Like You Love Me" won "Music Video Of The Year," "Single Of The Year," and "Song Of The Year."