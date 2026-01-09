Riley Green thought all of his exes would text him *after this* The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green, winner of the Single of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Music Video of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Riley Green was SURE that all of his exes were going to text him after he got People Magazine’s Sexiest Country Star 2025 Award, but he was humbled when he only really got texts from his buddies, making fun of him.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs start tomorrow, and more announcements about Super Bowl entertainment are being made!

Luke Combs, Gavin Adcock, Teddy Swims, and Stephen Wilson Jr. were just added to the annual Madden Bowl concert, which is on February 6th - 2 days ahead of The Big Game.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham/GC Images)

Although nothing has been decided, Travis Kelce is reportedly in broadcasting talks with Netflix. The salary is projected to be between $10 million and $20 million.