Riley Green thought all of his exes would text him *after this*

Riley Green was SURE that all of his exes were going to text him after he got People Magazine’s Sexiest Country Star 2025 Award, but he was humbled when he only really got texts from his buddies, making fun of him.
The NFL playoffs start tomorrow, and more announcements about Super Bowl entertainment are being made!
Luke Combs, Gavin Adcock, Teddy Swims, and Stephen Wilson Jr. were just added to the annual Madden Bowl concert, which is on February 6th - 2 days ahead of The Big Game.
Although nothing has been decided, Travis Kelce is reportedly in broadcasting talks with Netflix. The salary is projected to be between $10 million and $20 million.