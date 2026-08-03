Riley Green releases new song “Imagine That” ahead of new album out Sept 18th

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green gave fans a new song called “Imagine That,” which you can check out below. It’s from his upcoming album, “That’s Just Me,” which is set to drop September 18th.

The song is about a lost love and imaging that things ended up differently.

In one of his promo photos for the new song, you’ll see Riley sippin’ on a cup of coffee. In case you didn’t know, Riley has his own limited-edition blend of coffee grounds with the Black Rifle Coffee Company. It’s called, “Shooting Time” and is “built for early mornings and long days.

Black Rifle says his coffee is “Inspired by Riley Green’s grit and hard-working roots, it’s made for the hunters, outdoorsmen, tradesmen, and anyone who knows success is earned.”