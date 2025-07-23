Riley Green Pulls Fan On Stage To Cover Ella Langley’s Part, Band Together Texas Tickets, RIP Ozzy

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green pulled a fan on stage to sing Ella Langley’s part in a live performance of “Don’t Mind If I Do,” and she crushed it! Way to go Rachel Martin!

If you signed up for the Band Together Texas presale code on Monday, don’t forget to check your email for the link. There’s a countdown to when you can purchase tickets today. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, if any are leftover.

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: 1948-2025

PHOTOS: Ozzy Osbourne through the years

Rest in peace, Ozzy Osbourne. There’s still no official cause of death, but he had been battling Parkinson’s and publicly revealed that he had some mobility issues, following multiple heart and spinal surgeries over the years.

His final performance was a farewell benefit show called "Back To The Beginning With Black Sabbath," on July 5th. His daughter Kelly got engaged backstage (right in front of him, after the show) to Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

About $200 million was raised for The Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and the Cure Parkinson’s Foundation. It was the highest grossing charity concert ever, beating out Live Aid and Fire Aid.

Post Malone, who has an incredible song, called “Take What You Want” with Ozzy Osbourne, shared that he was terrified to meet Ozzy, sharing “I mean, what do you say, I like your pants?”

Check it out (and note that it does contain explicit/NSFW language).

The Alamo posted this tribute to Ozzy, who famously urinated on the Alamo. They reminded the public that he came back multiple times to express remorse.