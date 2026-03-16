Riley Green Gets 5 Stitches

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: American Country Music singer/songwriter Riley Green during The Military Appreciation Day Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 7, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Riley Green ended up needing 5 stitches, after someone in the crowd of his Melbourne show threw a phone at him, striking him on the side of his head and basically severing his earlobe!

All things considered, Riley was pretty calm during the situation, after telling security to “get his fat a** out of here,” referring to the “fan.”

Ronnie Milsap 50th Opry Anniversary NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 24: Ella Langley performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley debuted a new song at SXSW in Austin called “Something Simple.” Take a listen!

It’s all about how she’s achieved all her dreams, but she still dreams about the simple life: