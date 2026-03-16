Riley Green Gets 5 Stitches

Riley Green ended up needing 5 stitches, after someone in the crowd of his Melbourne show threw a phone at him, striking him on the side of his head and basically severing his earlobe!
All things considered, Riley was pretty calm during the situation, after telling security to “get his fat a** out of here,” referring to the “fan.”
Ella Langley debuted a new song at SXSW in Austin called “Something Simple.” Take a listen!
It’s all about how she’s achieved all her dreams, but she still dreams about the simple life:
@robertjw1x Unreleased new song from Ella Langley at Spotify top 20 event in Austin during SXSW #somethingsimple #ellalangley #stubbsbbq #sxsw2026 #atx ♬ original sound - Robertjw1x