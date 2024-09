ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (RENTZPHOTOGRAPHY1@GMAIL.COM)

Riley Green’s family and friends gathered yesterday (Sept. 3rd) to celebrate the grand opening of his new restaurant and bar - Riley Green’s Duck Blind. Not only did they celebrate the grand opening but also Riley shared that his third studio album Don’t Mind if I Do is on the way! It will be out October 18th (Riley’s birthday!) and feature 18 songs.