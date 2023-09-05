Report: Woman says she was defending her mom during porta-potty brawl at Morgan Wallen concert

Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2021: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on January 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Ryman Auditorium)

One of the women involved in a viral fight outside – and at times inside – a porta-potty at a Morgan Wallen concert is speaking out.

According to Business Insider, footage of the brawl gained traction after Barstool Sports shared the video last Wednesday. Billboard has since confirmed that the altercation occurred on August 30 at Morgan Wallen’s concert at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“In the video, a woman wearing a pink fringe top confronts a woman in a white cardigan in front of a row of porta-potties,” Business Insider’s Lauren Edmonds writes.

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

The “verbal argument”, Edmonds reports, then escalates into a physical fight where the two women appear to exchange blows inside a recently vacated porta-potty.

“The fight suddenly became two-on-one when a third woman in a black tank top entered the altercation, but a fourth woman in a romper exited a nearby port-a-potty and immediately jumped in,” Edmonds adds.

In an interview published September 1, Barstool Sports’ Davey Kronkite spoke with the woman who the internet has since dubbed ‘romper stomper’, Dalanie DiSabato, who said she was defending her mother.

Davey Kronkite Sits Down With the Blonde Assassin from the Porta Potty Brawlhttps://t.co/1WTXUBu5lo https://t.co/dNlm8p2LnI pic.twitter.com/SBC01ejQQO — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 1, 2023

Edmonds writes that according to DiSabato, she and her mother were in line for the bathroom at the concert when DiSabato accidentally cut in front of another woman.

When DiSabato entered the port-a-potty, the upset woman – in the pink fringe top – confronted her mother, who was standing guard outside the door. “DiSabato said she could hear the commotion while inside the porta-potty,” Edmonds writes.

“I just walked out and saw two girls ganging up on my mom,” DiSabato told Kronkite. “So, I did what I think any daughter would have done.”

DiSabato said that up until that night on Aug. 30, she had never been in a fight before, adding that she had no idea she “was capable of ever doing something like that.”

Read more here.





©2023 Cox Media Group