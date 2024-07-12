Reba returning as judge on Season 26 of 'The Voice' with fall premiere date announced

The Voice - Season 25 THE VOICE -- Live Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (NBC/Tyler Golden/NBC)

By Caitlin Fisher

The countdown officially begins for Season 26 of The Voice as NBC announces a premier date set for Monday, September 23!

Reba McEntire will be returning as Season 25 reigning champ judge along with Gwen Stefani keeping her position in a red chair but they will be joined by new judges, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

With the new season kicking off in a few months, audition filming has officially begun with Bublé giving fans a behind-the-scenes look:

Catch the premiere of Season 26 of The Voice on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c!

