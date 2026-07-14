RaeLynn has filed for divorce after 10-years of marriage

I’m not sure what’s in the water in Nashville, but I don’t like it and I hope it stops very soon.

Coming off the heels of Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi announcing their split after 6-years, another All Star Jam alum has announced her divorce.

According to “People,“ RaeLynn has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage. She has cited irreconcilable differences for the cause of the split.

RaeLynn and Joshua got married back in 2015 after they met in church and the two share a 4-year-old daughter Daisy Rae together.