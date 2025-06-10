Staying cool when temperatures climb: What you need to know

Summer in Texas, we all know how that feels!

If you know of anyone 55+ that could use a box fan, this is awesome!

Project cool is helping seniors in the San Antonio area stay cool this summer.

If you would like to help, you can drop by most of the SAFD stations and drop off a 20-inch electric box fan. The only one not accepting donations is station 23, by the airport.

Seniors can pick up a free fan from a Catholic Charities location any day from 8:30-5:00pm now through August.

Seniors can also call 2-1-1, the United Way Helpline, to be directed to an accessible fan pick up location.

If you need more info-