Post Malone picks up beer tab after hearing about ‘unacceptable prices’

At a recent concert Post Malone told his crowd that all the Cowboys fans could get free beer because of their shared team misery.
Most everyone took it at a joke, until a guy told Post that not only would the bar not give him a free beer, the beers were $14 each!
Post Malone told the crowd this was an ‘absolutely unacceptable’ price and promised to pick up half of the beer tab for the night, making them $7 each instead. He later FURTHER slashed the price to $5 each.
Parker McCollum came across a 17 year old fan named Isla on TikTok who is suffering from a rare disorder that causes sudden lack of mobility and brain atrophy.
Parker treated Isla and her family to an amazing VIP experience at his show!
Isla’s mom said it was an experience they would always remember.
@drlisapena My daddy taught me the power of quiet kindness. He would say, “Give, but don’t tell anyone.” So I learned to let love move silently. No applause and no proof needed because the truest good is done when no one is watching. A few nights ago we were blessed to experience this for ourselves. No cameras. No photo op. No PR move. Just a singer and songwriter loving his fans in a big way. Parker Mccollum’s music has become part of the soundtrack of our family’s life. So when choosing an artist for our first ever concert to attend as a family, the choice was easy. Never did we anticipate it would lead to a one of kind VIP experience that would leave us speechless. Parker, thank you. Isla’s condition takes from her brain, but it’s kindness like yours that keeps her heart so full. We will never forget the genuine attention and care you showed our family. The Peña’s are fans forever. ***watch until the very end. You won’t regret it❤️ #countrymusic #parkermccollum #nalcngenemutation @parkermccollum ♬ original sound - Lisa Peña, PharmD