Post Malone picks up beer tab after hearing about ‘unacceptable prices’

The Dirt

Post Malone Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Posty's Bar NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Post Malone performs onstage celebrating the grand opening of Posty's Bar on October 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

At a recent concert Post Malone told his crowd that all the Cowboys fans could get free beer because of their shared team misery.

Most everyone took it at a joke, until a guy told Post that not only would the bar not give him a free beer, the beers were $14 each!

Post Malone told the crowd this was an ‘absolutely unacceptable’ price and promised to pick up half of the beer tab for the night, making them $7 each instead. He later FURTHER slashed the price to $5 each.

Parker McCollum at UCF Parker McCollum at UCF's Addition Financial Arena 9/21/24 (Jay Edwards)

Parker McCollum came across a 17 year old fan named Isla on TikTok who is suffering from a rare disorder that causes sudden lack of mobility and brain atrophy.

Parker treated Isla and her family to an amazing VIP experience at his show!

Isla’s mom said it was an experience they would always remember.

@drlisapena My daddy taught me the power of quiet kindness. He would say, “Give, but don’t tell anyone.” So I learned to let love move silently. No applause and no proof needed because the truest good is done when no one is watching. A few nights ago we were blessed to experience this for ourselves. No cameras. No photo op. No PR move. Just a singer and songwriter loving his fans in a big way. Parker Mccollum’s music has become part of the soundtrack of our family’s life. So when choosing an artist for our first ever concert to attend as a family, the choice was easy. Never did we anticipate it would lead to a one of kind VIP experience that would leave us speechless. Parker, thank you. Isla’s condition takes from her brain, but it’s kindness like yours that keeps her heart so full. We will never forget the genuine attention and care you showed our family. The Peña’s are fans forever. ***watch until the very end. You won’t regret it❤️ #countrymusic #parkermccollum #nalcngenemutation @parkermccollum ♬ original sound - Lisa Peña, PharmD
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100