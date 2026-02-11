Post Malone picks up beer tab after hearing about ‘unacceptable prices’ The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Post Malone performs onstage celebrating the grand opening of Posty's Bar on October 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

At a recent concert Post Malone told his crowd that all the Cowboys fans could get free beer because of their shared team misery.

Most everyone took it at a joke, until a guy told Post that not only would the bar not give him a free beer, the beers were $14 each!

Post Malone told the crowd this was an ‘absolutely unacceptable’ price and promised to pick up half of the beer tab for the night, making them $7 each instead. He later FURTHER slashed the price to $5 each.

Parker McCollum at UCF Parker McCollum at UCF's Addition Financial Arena 9/21/24 (Jay Edwards)

Parker McCollum came across a 17 year old fan named Isla on TikTok who is suffering from a rare disorder that causes sudden lack of mobility and brain atrophy.

Parker treated Isla and her family to an amazing VIP experience at his show!

Isla’s mom said it was an experience they would always remember.