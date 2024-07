59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Post Malone performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We love that these songs get teased before they’re released... it gives us time to fall in love with them JUST enough before they fully come out. Post Malone had/has teased his songs with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Luke Combs before they were released. And now he’s sharing a song with Hardy that will be on his album on August 16th. I think it’s safe to say that the internet may break the day F-1 Trillion comes out.