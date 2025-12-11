Photos: There’s a new ‘Stranger Things’-themed Christmas market in Berlin

Talk about a bitchin’ Christmas market.

'Stranger Things'-Themed Christmas Market In Berlin BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 10: Visitors take photos at the "Stranger Things"-themed "Hawkins Christmas Market" on December 10, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The market features props and situations from the popular "Stranger Things" Netflix television series. Netflix recently launched season five of the series. (Photo by Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images) (Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)
By Leeann Reilly

Fans of Netflix’s hit series ‘Stranger Things’ can now immerse themselves in a festive “Hawkins Christmas Market”, but here’s the catch.. it’s in Berlin, Germany.

The market features props and situations from the popular “Stranger Things” Netflix television series including the iconic Byers’ living room, the WSQK studio and van, Demogorgons, and more.

Take a look at some of the photos from the market here:

Season five, volume one of the series is streaming on Netflix now with volume two set to release on Christmas Day.

