'Peaky Blinders' sequel series headed to Netflix

More Peaky Blinders is on the way.

Netflix has announced that a Peaky Blinders sequel series focused on a new generation of Shelbys is headed to the platform. Two seasons of this new show are planned, having been ordered by Netflix and the BBC.

The original show's creator, Steven Knight, is behind the reins of the new series. It will be set in the 1950s and will pick up after the events of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, which is currently in post-production.

"I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," Knight told Netflix. "Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."

The show will take place in 1953 after Birmingham was heavily bombed in World War II. The city "is building a better future out of concrete and steel," according to an official description from Netflix. "The race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original series, will executive produce this sequel show. So will Knight, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Jamie Glazebrook, Jo McClellan, Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley.

