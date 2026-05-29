Peacock reveals 'Love Island USA' season 8 cast

I got a text! It reveals the Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 8.

Peacock has announced the names of the OG Islanders starting the season before bombshells come in to shake things up. The 12 contestants consist of six women and six men who come from the U.S. and England.

Joining the season 8 cast are Aniya Harvey from Tyrone, Georgia; Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, California; Bryce Dettloff from LA; Gabriel Vasconcelos from Miami, Florida; KC Chandler from Fresno, California; Kenzie Annis from Kennesaw, Georgia; Melanie Moreno from LA; Sean Reifel from Easton, Pennsylvania; Sincere Rhea from Cape May, New Jersey; Trinity Tatum from Newport News, Virginia; Vasana Montgomery from Beaverton, Oregon; and Zach Georgiou from Birmingham, England.

Notably, Zach is the brother of Love Island USA season 7 bombshell Charlie Georgiou.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. "Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to an official synopsis. "Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 8 premieres on June 2. New episodes drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming every day except Wednesdays thereafter.

Additionally, its companion series Aftersun returns on June 13 with new episodes every Saturday. Along with its new hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, the series will now feature never-before-seen footage and Islanders' genuine reactions as they start to reenter the world.

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