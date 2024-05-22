Paul Bettany back as Vision for Disney+ spin-off

Marvel movie veteran Paul Bettany will be back as Vision in his own 2026 Disney+ series, Variety is reporting.

Terry Matalas, the producer behind the fan-and-critic favorite third season of Star Trek: Picard, is calling the shots on the series, the trade reports.

The show will make Bettany the longest-serving cast member in the Marvel universe, seeing as he lent his voice to JARVIS, the artificial intelligence program that helped Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark beginning with the original Iron Man in 2008. Bettany was later seen in the (purple) flesh when his AI became part of the android hero Vision in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He was subsequently seen as the character in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and met his end at the hands of Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

However, Vision was resurrected in Disney+'s 2021 WandaVision. Bettany was nominated for an Emmy for his performance.

The news of the show comes amid a slowdown of Marvel productions, with a focus on quality over quantity.

And according to longtime Marvel Studios executive producer Brad Winderbaum, from now on the shows won't bear the traditional Marvel Studios logo opening.

He recently told Variety, "There was a lot of pressure post-Avengers: Endgame on the public to feel obligated to watch absolutely everything in order to watch anything. Part of the rebranding was a signal to the general audience that we're creating a lot of options, and you can follow your tastes within this brand."

