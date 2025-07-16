Pat Green’s Benefit Concert For Kerr County, Parker McCollum Says He Isn’t A Country Singer

Pat Green headlined OysterBake 2023, helping kick off another great Fiesta season in San Antonio! Such a fun show, lots of surprises, Pat and his band were fantastic!

Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestreamwill take place today (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. It’s a non-ticketed show. It’ll be live fromGlobe Life Field in Arlington with no audience. The money raised will go to flood relief via the Pat Green Foundation. The link for the live stream is above, as well as in Pat Green’s social post, which we will put in our @Y100 stories

Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Flatland Cavalry, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, Aaron Watson, Jon Wolfe and Bob Schneider have already signed on.

Parker McCollum attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Parker McCollum says he’s not a country singer.... kind of. He said:

“I’ve spent so much time wanting to be a country singer and the longer I do it, the more I just kinda realize I just might not be one. That doesn’t bug me, it’s not a negative thing. I don’t say that like I’m disappointed about it. It’s more of just...you’re kinda finding yourself as an artist and a songwriter.”

Zac Brown Band Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 5, 2023 The Zac Brown Band hit the stage on Sunday, March 5th to a packed house, and got the whole crowd on their feet, singing along, and rocked NRG! (Mike Lanier)

The Zac Brown Band will celebrate the release of their next album, Love and Fear, with a string of four shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It all starts with the album release on December 5th.

“This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am. All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us.”

The new album will feature Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg!

Expecting: Suki Waterhouse announced that she and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Actress and musician Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & The Six) revealed that she was recently hospitalized for a hernia caused by wearing tight pants. Despite the setback, she’s ready to get back to performing on tour on August 7th. Suki and Robert Pattinson are engaged and RUMORED to possibly be already married. They share 1 daughter together.