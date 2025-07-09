Pat Green Loses Brother & Family In Texas Flooding- Plus Stories About Riley Green, Lainey Wilson

Pat Green headlined OysterBake 2023, helping kick off another great Fiesta season in San Antonio! Such a fun show, lots of surprises, Pat and his band were fantastic!

Pat Green recently posted that his family suffered a devastating loss from the Hill Country Floods, and now Pat’s wife Kori has revealed that Pat’s younger brother John, John’s wife Julia, and their 2 sons were swept away in the flood. John and Julia’s bodies have been recovered, but as of yesterday- their 2 sons are still being searched for. John and Julia also have an older daughter, who was staying at a nearby summer camp and is safe.

Over 100 people have been confirmed dead and over 180 are still unaccounted for.

Riley Green spent some time with his family on the beach with Florida, and apparently took some time to toss around a football with a lucky family that was also vacationing on the beach!

Lainey Wilson recently invited Drew Baldridge up on stage to sing “Save Me,” and used a marker to draw on his face to make him look more like Jelly Roll.

New Spurs player, Luke Kornet (who most recently played for the Boston Celtics) said he chose #7 because he wants to be 1/3 of the player Tim Duncan was!

A pokemon fan asked the new Pope, Pope Leo, to sign his Popplio card... and he did!

“He laughed, probably as a courtesy, but he did know about Pokémon cards, he even showed it around to the guards around him. Then I asked him to sign a copy for me and he was happy to oblige.”