Parker McCollum Changes Schedule To Meet Patient Treated in San Antonio & Houston

We joke about the “Parker Effect” making people swoon, but the truth is, Parker McCollum is just a good person doing nice things for his fans- leaving a positive impact.

Before his Rodeo Houston show, Parker dropped by MD Anderson in Houston to visit with a 17 year old fan named Koltun, who is battling leukemia. Kolton received treatment here in SA for about 6 months before being transferred to Houston.

He started improving and his mom got him tickets to see Parker McCollum at the Houston Rodeo as a celebration, but after a donor was found for his needed transplant, he was unable to make the show because his procedure needed to happen at the same time.

His mom reached out to Parker’s team on social media to see if she could get Koltun an autographed t-shirt, and instead- Parker rearranged his schedule to visit Koltun in the hospital. He also promised Kolton tickets to a future show and wore a #KrushItKolt bracelet while performing at Rodeo Houston.

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Garth Brooks performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Even the biggest of superstars face rejection. Case in point? Garth Brooks got rejected at his first audition with Capitol Records - the same label that would eventually sign him. At the time, Garth had to work retail jobs between gigs to stay afloat. His wife at the time, also took on clerical work.

Later, Garth was slated to perform 9th at a Bluebird Cafe showcase, but got bumped up to 2nd when someone was a no show. Garth Recalled:

“Capitol Records was there to see the guy who never showed up... He saw Garth Brooks instead. When my performance was over, [he] was waiting offstage.”