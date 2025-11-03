Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd dies, daughter Laura Dern confirms

Diane Ladd, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in film classics including Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and Chinatown, has died at age 89, her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed.

"My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca.," Dern said Monday in a statement shared with ABC News. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created."

"We were blessed to have her," Dern continued. "She is flying with her angels now."

Ladd was Oscar nominated three times, the first for 1974's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and the second and third times for the films Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose, released in 1990 and 1991, respectively, and both of which co-starred her daughter. Dern was also Oscar-nominated for the latter, making her and her mother one of only two parent-child duos nominated for Academy Awards for the same film. The other was Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda in 1981's On Golden Pond.

