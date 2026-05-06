Oscar Isaac, Martin Scorsese team up for new Netflix series set in Las Vegas

Oscar Isaac attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Oscar Isaac is teaming up with Martin Scorsese for a new Netflix series.

Isaac is set to executive produce and star in a brand-new, eight-episode series for the streamer that is set in the high stakes world of Las Vegas and its casinos.

This currently untitled show comes from showrunners, executive producers and writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who are known for their work on the show Billions.

The pair have written about the gambling world before. They made their screenwriting debut with the cult thriller film Rounders, which is about poker, and they wrote the heist film Ocean's Thirteen, which is also set in Las Vegas.

Scorsese will executive produce the series. The legendary director is no stranger to this world either, famously having helmed the movie Casino and having served as an executive producer on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, which is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The currently untitled series will be an hourlong drama series in present-day Las Vegas. Isaac will play Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, "president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground," according to Netflix.

This role is part of a new creative partnership between Isaac and Netflix. The streaming service will have first-look rights on film and series projects with his production company, Mad Gene.

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