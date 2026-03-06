NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

"No whining on the yacht." That’s the advice Keith Urban gave to Lainey Wilson when she expressed to him how tired she was after performing about 180 shows in a year.

A reminder to not forget how good we have it in life, even when times get a little tougher.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 03: Ashley McBryde performs at Category 10 on December 03, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ashley McBryde shared the 2022 moment that led to her sobriety.

She woke up in someone else’s bed, wearing someone else’s pajamas. When she walked out of the room to find water, she realized that she was in the home of a fellow-female artist, who had staged an intervention.

The people waiting for her in the living room said “we need you to stop,” to which Ashley replied “I need me to stop.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 24: Ella Langley performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ella Langley’s end-of-tour gift to Eric Church was USED - but in the fabulous vintage way!

She found him a pocket watch connected to a pocket knife at a resale shop, and it must have been fate, because the watch already had “E” engraved on the back!