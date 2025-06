NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s out and it’s the automatic song of the summer! (for us at least) The album “Ain’t in it for my health” will be out August 29!