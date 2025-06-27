The new Parker McCollum album is out

This is peak Parker! He’s been working on this for a long time now. It includes a collab with Cody Johnson (their first) and a re-recorded song from his first ep called “Permanent Headphones”. The album isn’t the rockin Parker like on “To Be Loved By You’ but more reflective and chill. The storytelling and the use of instruments throughout is top notch. He said in the video below ”whatever happens from here on out it’s been a hell of a ride"....Parker are you goin somewhere we don’t know? Enjoy the tour, enjoy being at home with your family bro. Keep writing songs. No rush to do anything. Making an album takes a lot out of you. Texas is always here for you!