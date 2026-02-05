Nashville Predators celebrate Luke Bryan bobblehead night

Luke Bryan was in attendance last night (February 4) at Bridgestone Arena as the Nashville Predators honored him with his own bobblehead night!

Luke thanked the Predators for having him and for supporting the Brett Boyer Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) research, supporting families during inpatient care, and celebrating the Down syndrome community.

Luke was joined by by two Heart Warriors, Luke and Neyland, from the Brett Boyer Foundation on the ice while he performed the National Anthem before the game.