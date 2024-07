It’s not what you think...

It takes a special kind of person to own a heeler. They are high energy and need a job to do. There is never a dull moment in our house with Lainey Wilson Heeler!

If you are wondering why we named our dog, Lainey Wilson, it is a tribute. My 5 year old loves her cowgirl aka the real Lainey Wilson.

As a parent, you strive to have a moment to yourself before the kids wake up. Here is a glimpse of my peaceful moment this morning!

Lainey Wilson Heeler (K95)