Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Tim McGraw, & Eric Church Tease Something Big

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and HARDY perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Melissa

We have ZERO clue what these guys are working on, but they are leaving little nuggets for us to all try and figure out. Is it a song, a tour, a festival, who knows? BUT IT’S BIG. They all shared a similar picture on their social media. All of them are different names and different dates. Morgan Wallen posted on his Instagram Story with the name Hunter McArthur and the date “b. May 13th 1993.” Below are Hardy, Tim McGraw, and Eric Church’s posts. Any idea what it is?

