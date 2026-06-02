Morgan Wallen donates $60,000 worth of musical instruments to two Las Vegas high schools

Morgan Wallen is giving back again, this time to high schoolers in Las Vegas.
Through the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Cimarron-Memorial High School and Desert Pines High School will each receive $30,000 worth of musical instruments such as violins, trumpets and bajo quintos.
A huge thanks to the Morgan Wallen Foundation for donating musical instruments to Cimarron-Memorial HS and Desert Pines HS!! 🎼Each school will receive over $30,000 worth of instruments and accessories for students. pic.twitter.com/mM5XrIgFJd— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) May 28, 2026