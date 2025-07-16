More Hill Country Benefits Pat Green & Josh Abbott among the latest

Two massive Texas country lineups. One mission: flood relief — Texans coming together is what it’s all about!

“Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief” – Live Tonight

Globe Life Field, Arlington • Streaming LIVE at 6:30PM

No tickets, just tune in.

Lineup includes:

Pat Green

Miranda Lambert

Jon Pardi

Dierks Bentley

Corey Kent

Casey Donahew

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Josh Abbott

Ryan Bingham

Eli Young Band

Flatland Cavalry

Joe Nichols

Ty Myers

Kevin Fowler

Aaron Watson

Jon Wolfe

…and more

Every dollar raised goes to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR, and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation—helping families hit hard by the Texas floods.

“Josh Abbott Band and Friends: Deep in the Heart” – Sept. 8

ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin

Lineup includes:

Josh Abbott Band

Carly Pearce

Casey Donahew

Kaitlin Butts

The Panhandlers

Wade Bowen

…and more

All proceeds go to Kerr County flood relief efforts.