More Hill Country Benefits

Two massive Texas country lineups. One mission: flood relief — Texans coming together is what it’s all about!
“Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief” – Live Tonight
Globe Life Field, Arlington • Streaming LIVE at 6:30PM
No tickets, just tune in.
Lineup includes:
- Pat Green
- Miranda Lambert
- Jon Pardi
- Dierks Bentley
- Corey Kent
- Casey Donahew
- Cross Canadian Ragweed
- Josh Abbott
- Ryan Bingham
- Eli Young Band
- Flatland Cavalry
- Joe Nichols
- Ty Myers
- Kevin Fowler
- Aaron Watson
- Jon Wolfe
- …and more
Every dollar raised goes to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR, and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation—helping families hit hard by the Texas floods.
“Josh Abbott Band and Friends: Deep in the Heart” – Sept. 8
ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin
Lineup includes:
- Josh Abbott Band
- Carly Pearce
- Casey Donahew
- Kaitlin Butts
- The Panhandlers
- Wade Bowen
- …and more
All proceeds go to Kerr County flood relief efforts.