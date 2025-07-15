Miranda Lambert’s Benefit Concert, Chris Stapleton’s $1 Million Donation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Miranda Lambert performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert is working on a benefit concert for flood victims! She’s still piecing plans together, but hopes to be able to announce details next week. Her new duet partner, Chris Stapleton, also donated $1 million to flood relief.

Check out their new song, “A Song To Sing:”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is launching a new western-jewelry line and I can already hear the sound of all the money draining from my bank account. The line is set to launch later this month.

Darius Rucker: Starting Fires Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Darius Rucker performs at Ascend Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Darius Rucker lost his voice a few songs into his Atlantic City concert and was forced to stop and reschedule. He said it was his first time this has happened to him in all his years of performing.

Elmo hacked FILE PHOTO: A view of a photo booth with Elmo during an event on September 06, 2023, in New York City. Elmo's X account was hacked, with someone posting antisemitic messages on the social media platform. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace)

Elmo’s X account was hacked on Sunday, and posted antisemitic statements, along with a demand for President Trump to release the Epstein files.

Nintendo (Kevork Djansezian)

Wembanyama's Workshop in Progress Next year? It’s not just a new chapter; it’s a whole new saga in the making

Wemby has been cleared to return, following his season ending blood clot last season!